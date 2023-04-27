Shakespeare story wins nonfiction 'winner of winners' prize

Author and academic Sarah Churchwell, one of the four prize judges, said Shapiro’s book “does so many things remarkably well.”

It’s “a biography of one of the greatest writers who ever lived, about whom we know almost nothing,” she said, and “a biography of the mind of a genius at work.”

Churchwell said the judges “felt it was important the book that won showed what creative nonfiction can do.”

“1599” beat five other books, including British writer Craig Brown’s “One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time,” Canadian author Wade Davis’ mountaineering odyssey “Into the Silence” and Canadian Margaret MacMillan’s history of the post-World War I peace talks, “Paris 1919.”

The two other finalists were American: Barbara Demick, for “Nothing to Envy: Real Lives in North Korea,” and Patrick Radden Keefe for opioid expose “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty.”