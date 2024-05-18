Shane Lowry ties a major championship record by shooting a 9-under 62 to get into the mix at the PGA

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Shane Lowry tied a major championship record by shooting a 9-under 62 in the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Irishman recorded nine birdies without a bogey at a very gettable Valhalla to match the lowest round ever in any of the four major tournaments.

Four players previously posted a 62 across the PGA Championship, Masters, British Open and U.S. Open, the latest by Xander Schauffele in the opening round at Valhalla on Thursday.

Just over 48 hours later, Lowry matched it to thrust himself into contention for his second major title.

Lowry captured the British Open at Royal Portrush by six shots in 2019. He had recorded a pair of top-five finishes in majors since that homecoming triumph five years ago when he arrived in Kentucky this week.

He opened with consecutive 2-under 69s and entered Saturday eight shots behind a front-running Schauffele. Over five nearly flawless hours, Lowry closed the gap considerably and finished the round at 13 under.

Lowry reeled off four straight birdies on his way to a 29 at the turn. He cooled off — only a little — coming home. He put himself on the cusp of history when he rolled in a 6-footer for birdie on the par-4 17th to get to 9 under.

The 18th at Valhalla is an uphill par-5 that was playing the easiest hole of the day when Lowry stood on the tee. He pulled his tee shot into the right rough and laid up on his second shot. He knocked his approach to just under 12 feet.

A chance at the lowest round ever among the 130,000 played in major championship history slipped away when Lowry's birdie putt slid left of the hole.

Instead, Lowry had to settle for a share of a record that's becoming commonplace of late. Four of the five 62s shot in a major have come in the last 12 months.

