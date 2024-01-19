Shane Pinto signs a contract with the Senators and can make his season debut on Sunday

Pinto’s deal is worth a pro-rated league minimum of $775,000. He was a restricted free agent when the suspension was handed down, meaning the Senators owned his rights but he was unsigned.

The Long Island native returned to practice last week, eager to put the suspension behind him and get back to playing.

“It’s been a long road for me,” Pinto said Jan. 12 after skating with teammates for the first time in months. “We’re at the finish line here, and I’m just excited for it, honestly.”

Ottawa has had an eventful, underachieving season without Pinto.

New owner Michael Andlauer fired general manager Pierre Dorion after being stripped of a first-round pick and replaced him with Steve Staios, who fired coach D.J. Smith and replaced him with Jacques Martin.

The Senators have lost 24 of their first 40 games. They host Winnipeg on Friday before visiting the Flyers on Sunday in their 42nd game of the season.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl