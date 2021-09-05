'Shang-Chi' blasts Labor Day records with $71.4M debut

Perhaps nobody was celebrating Sunday more than theater owners. Exhibitors have argued day-and-date releases significantly cannibalize ticket sales. Warner Bros., which is putting all of its 2021 releases simultaneously on HBO Max, has vowed to end the practice next year.

Adding to that argument is the continuing strong performance of “Free Guy,” from Disney's 20th Century Studios. “Free Guy,” contractually obligated to be released only in theaters, has grossed $239.2 million globally. Without an in-home option, the Ryan Reynolds film has held especially strongly; it added $8.7 million in North America over the weekend, good for third place. In China, “Free Guy” has made $57 million in less than two weeks. ("Shang-Chi" doesn't yet have a China release date.)

Last week's top film, the Universal horror remake "Candyman," slid to second place with $10.5 million. After the holiday weekend, Universal pegs its two-week total at $41.9 million.

Still, you could also read a case for streaming in Disney's figures Sunday. "Shang-Chi," the studio noted, premiered roughly similarly to "Black Widow," which debuted with about $160 million globally, but took in an additional $60 million on Disney+ Premier Access. "Black Widow," a much more well-known property, launched before the delta variant was widespread in North America. Its release prompted a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, who argued the day-and-date approach breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. Disney has said the release complied with Johansson's contract and called the suit without merit.

Disney has so far declined to telegraph its future theatrical intentions, including for its next Marvel movie, "Eternals" (due out Nov. 5). Bob Chapek, Disney's chief executive, earlier called the theatrical release of "Shang-Chi" "an interesting experiment" — a label that Canadian actor Simu Liu, who plays Shang-Chi took exception with. "We are not an experiment," Liu wrote on Twitter. "We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year."

At the recent exhibitor convention CinemaCon, where some studios pledged faith in the big screen, Disney didn't make a presentation and instead simply screened “Shang-Chi." Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is based on a relatively little-known comic and features a largely Asian or Asian American cast, including Tony Leung, Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh. Audiences and critics have heartily endorsed it. It has a 92% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A” CinemaScore from moviegoers.

The success of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” came on a typically quiet weekend for Hollywood — one that would never normally feature the premiere of a new Marvel movie. The previous record over Labor Day weekend was $30.6 million for 2007's “Halloween." But the pandemic has upended once-orderly release schedules. “Shang-Chi” drove moviegoing overall not to just radically higher levels than the pandemic-marred Labor Day weekend last year, but far above attendance in 2019.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Caption This image released by Marvel Studios shows Meng'er Zhang, Simu Liu and Awkwafina in a scene from "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." (Marvel Studios via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited