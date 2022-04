Shanghai erects metal barriers in fight against COVID-19

On social media, people posted videos of the new barriers being put up Saturday, with some expressing anger over the measures. The barriers are meant to leave main roads unblocked, Caixin reported.

In one video, verified by the AP, residents leaving a building in Shanghai's Xuhui district broke down the mesh fence barricade at their front entrance and went looking for the security guard they believed to be responsible for putting it up.

Shanghai is using a tiered system in which neighborhoods are divided into three categories based on the risk of transmission. Those in the first category face the strictest COVID-19 controls and were the main target of the new heightened measures. In the third category, some buildings allow people to leave their homes and visit public areas.

In Shanghai, authorities reported 39 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the official death toll to 4,725 as of the end of Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The city's lockdown has drawn global attention for its strict approach and sometimes dangerous consequences. Many residents in the city have had difficulties getting groceries, resorting to bartering and bulk buying. Others have been unable get adequate medical attention in time, owing to the strict controls on movement.

On Friday, Chinese internet users shared a six-minute video called “Voices of April” that documents some of the most challenging public moments the city has experienced in the nearly month-long lockdown. One part features audio of residents in one Shanghai community who protested on April 8, screaming: "Send us food! Send us food! Send us food!” in unison.

The video blanketed WeChat timelines before it was abruptly removed by censors Saturday.

Chinese authorities have continued to say that the “zero-COVID” strategy is the best way forward given low vaccination rates in people over age 60, and that omicron would result in many deaths and severe illnesses if the country ended its strict approach.

Associated Press journalist Penny Wang in Bangkok contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Workers line up to get a throat swab sample taken at a coronavirus test site set up near a commercial office complex, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption Workers line up to get a throat swab sample taken at a coronavirus test site set up near a commercial office complex, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A worker has a throat swab sample taken at a coronavirus test site set up near a commercial office complex, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A worker has a throat swab sample taken at a coronavirus test site set up near a commercial office complex, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A woman lifts a child to get a COVID-19 test at a private mobile coronavirus testing facility, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A woman lifts a child to get a COVID-19 test at a private mobile coronavirus testing facility, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A woman lifts her child to get a COVID-19 test at a private mobile coronavirus testing facility, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A woman lifts her child to get a COVID-19 test at a private mobile coronavirus testing facility, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a face mask walks by a masked security stands guard at a barricaded entrance displaying a health QR code and a temperature scanner at a commercial office complex, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a face mask walks by a masked security stands guard at a barricaded entrance displaying a health QR code and a temperature scanner at a commercial office complex, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Beijing. Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong