Sharks hire Mike Grier as NHL's first Black GM

Grier has a tough task in San Jose in trying to rebuild a team that has missed the playoffs for three straight seasons for the first time in franchise history.

Grier will have to get to work quickly, hiring a new coach and dealing with the draft Thursday and Friday and the start of free agency next week. San Jose has the 11th pick in the first round.

Grier comes from a family of successful sports executives. His brother, Chris, serves as general manager of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and his father, Bobby, served as a longtime coach and front office executive for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans.

Grier went into hockey instead, playing 1,060 games in the NHL for Edmonton, Washington, Buffalo and San Jose. He had 162 goals and 221 assists in his career.

The NHL has been stressing diversity with several women also getting opportunities in front office positions and on coaching staffs.

The Arizona Coyotes announced Tuesday that Kelsey Koelzer and Kori Cheverie will serve as coaches under head coach André Tourigny during the team's development program next week.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Buffalo Sabres' Michael Grier is shown during NHL hockey practice in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, April 13, 2010. The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year in a barrier-breaking move for the league on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File) Credit: David Duprey Credit: David Duprey Combined Shape Caption FILE - Buffalo Sabres' Michael Grier is shown during NHL hockey practice in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, April 13, 2010. The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year in a barrier-breaking move for the league on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File) Credit: David Duprey Credit: David Duprey

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier talks about the upcoming draft at the team training facility, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year in a barrier-breaking move for the league on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Grier comes from a family of successful sports executives with his brother, Chris, serving as general manager of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and his father, Bobby, serving as a longtime coach and front office executive for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier Combined Shape Caption FILE - Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier talks about the upcoming draft at the team training facility, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year in a barrier-breaking move for the league on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Grier comes from a family of successful sports executives with his brother, Chris, serving as general manager of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and his father, Bobby, serving as a longtime coach and front office executive for the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier