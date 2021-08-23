dayton-daily-news logo
X

Shaw hits grand slam as Red Sox beat Rangers 8-4 in 11

Boston Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Caption
Boston Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi pitches against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Nation & World
By KEN POWTAK, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4

BOSTON (AP) — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday.

Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston’s bullpen. He flipped his bat and looked at the dugout before rounding the bases and getting mobbed at the plate.

It was Shaw's first hit since he was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 15. He also began his big league career with the Red Sox in 2015.

Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe also homered for Boston in the makeup of Sunday's scheduled game, which was postponed due to the approach of Hurricane Henri. Garrett Whitlock (5-2) worked 2 2/3 innings for the victory.

The Red Sox committed a season-high five errors and had two baserunners cut down in a 10-1 loss on Saturday night. Manager Alex Cora called the the game “embarrassing” and “not acceptable.”

The Rangers have the majors’ fewest wins since the All-Star break at 8-26. Andy Ibáñez hit a tying two-run double in the ninth against Matt Barnes.

Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo celebrates his two-run home run with Bobby Dalbec (29) during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Caption
Boston Red Sox's Alex Verdugo celebrates his two-run home run with Bobby Dalbec (29) during the second inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Texas Rangers' Kolby Allard pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Caption
Texas Rangers' Kolby Allard pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Texas Rangers' Yonny Hernandez, right, is caught in a run down at second base between Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers (11) and Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Caption
Texas Rangers' Yonny Hernandez, right, is caught in a run down at second base between Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers (11) and Kyle Schwarber during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe celebrates his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Caption
Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe celebrates his solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Texas Rangers' Andy Ibanez lays down a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Caption
Texas Rangers' Andy Ibanez lays down a sacrifice bunt during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

In Other News
1
Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge
2
EXPLAINER: How did Tennessee flooding downpour fall so fast?
3
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
4
US boarding school review prompts calls for trauma support
5
The Latest: Virginia gov urges employers to require vaccines
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top