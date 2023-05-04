Shell posts $9.6 billion profit even as energy prices slide

Shell is the second U.K. energy company this week to post stronger-than-expected earnings, with rival BP reporting that it earned $5 billion in the first quarter.

The financial earnings have become a political flashpoint in Britain, spurring calls from opposition politicians and campaign groups for oil and gas companies to do more to help consumers burdened by soaring energy bills that have contributed to decades-high inflation. Critics have called for higher taxes on energy giants' windfall profits.

Oil and gas companies around the world have been reporting bumper earnings in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which sent energy prices soaring and curtailed some of Moscow's supplies to the world.

Last month, U.S. company Exxon earned a record $11.4 billion in the first quarter, while Saudi Aramco reported that it earned $161 billion in 2022, the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company.