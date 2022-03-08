Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

“We are acutely aware that our decision last week to purchase a cargo of Russian crude oil to be refined into products like petrol and diesel — despite being made with security of supplies at the forefront of our thinking — was not the right one and we are sorry," CEO Ben van Beurden said. “As we have already said, we will commit profits from the limited, remaining amounts of Russian oil we will process to a dedicated fund."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he had been told Shell “discretely” bought the oil Friday and appealed to the public to pressure the company and other international firms to halt such purchases.