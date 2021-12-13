dayton-daily-news logo
X

Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas

Nation & World
Updated 44 minutes ago
A sheriff says one person has died and 13 others were injured in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight near Houston

One person was killed and at least 13 others were injured Sunday night in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, a sheriff said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life near North Market Loop in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston.

“Right as they were releasing the balloons up into the air was when the vehicle came," he said. "Almost at that exact time is when they opened fire into a crowd.”

One of the wounded was taken to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said. One of the injured was believed to be a young child, he said.

Gonzalez said it was too early to know whether the shooting may be gang-related.

“Those bullets don’t have eyes or anything, so it just puts everybody at risk,” Gonzalez said.

One witness, Sidney Williams, told KTRK-TV that “people were screaming and running to their cars.”

In Other News
1
Golden Globes to announce noms to a skeptical Hollywood
2
Jan. 6 panel set to vote on holding Meadows in contempt
3
Rain, snow fall as California braces for brunt of storm
4
LeBron scores 30, Lakers top Magic 106-94 for 5th win in 7
5
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top