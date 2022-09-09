Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

The sheriff's office in Cobb County tweeted initially that two deputies had “died in the line of duty" and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene where a suspect was barricaded. It wasn't immediately clear how it was resolved.

Sheriff Craig D. Owens later said the deputies had gotten out of their cars and were talking to the suspects when shots rang out, WSB-TV reported. The two suspected perpetrators were being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning, Owens said.