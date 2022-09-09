Sheriff: 3 children among victims shot to death in Maryland

Deputies were called to the home just after 9 a.m. by a man who said three children and a woman had been shot and killed, Holmes said. Deputies made entry to the home and also found a man dead. A semi-automatic handgun was located near the dead man.

The sheriff declined to say what the motive might have been. He said that his office has no records of deputies responding to calls at the house.

The bodies were in different locations in the house. Video from the scene showed the home with cream siding and red shutters and a detached garage surrounded by police tape. Numerous law enforcement vehicles were at the scene.

A neighbor, Tom Driscoll, who can see the residence where the shooting happened from his home, said that a couple with three children had lived there for at least five years. He said the parents kept to themselves, but the children once brought cookies at Christmas and would sometimes bring his dogs back to him if they wandered.

He said the children were homeschooled, a detail that the sheriff had earlier confirmed. Driscoll said he would see the two girls and a boy playing on a swing set in their yard or on a trampoline.

“I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt those children. I really don’t, Driscoll said. “Things must have been really bad somehow.”

Combined Shape Caption Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams speaks at a news conference on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Elkton, Md., about five people, including three children, who were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Elk Mills, Md., earlier in the day. Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes is standing left. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) Credit: Brian Witte Credit: Brian Witte Combined Shape Caption Cecil County Sheriff Scott Adams speaks at a news conference on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in Elkton, Md., about five people, including three children, who were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home in Elk Mills, Md., earlier in the day. Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes is standing left. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) Credit: Brian Witte Credit: Brian Witte

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD

Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD Combined Shape Caption Law enforcement gather at the scene Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Elk Mills, Md., about 60 miles (97 km) northeast of Baltimore. Five people were found dead inside a home in northeastern Maryland on Friday after deputies were called to investigate a report of a shooting, authorities said. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd) Credit: RYAN COLLERD Credit: RYAN COLLERD