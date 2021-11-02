Sheriff: Colorado parents, 2 children dead in murder-suicide

Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb, 50, Felicity Kreb, 13, Barrett Kreb, 9, and Christof Kreb, 55, were found dead Saturday in their home in the community of Gleneagle, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Monday. Details about how they died will be made public by the county coroner, the statement said.

Alexa Gromko, a family friend since 2010, told The Gazette that Felicity and Barrett were among six children that the couple had adopted from China, most of them dwarfs, after their youngest biological son was born with dwarfism.