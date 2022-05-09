Sheriff: Ex-jail official, inmate she helped escape caught

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they two fugitives were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a chase with U.S. Marshals. Marshals were pursuing a pickup driven by Casey White when the truck wrecked and he surrendered, the sheriff said. Vicky White was taken to a hospital.

“Casey White and Vicky White are in custody,” Singleton said. "This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half. It ended the way that we knew it would. They are in custody.”