Sheriff: Michigan lawmaker in jail had hidden handcuff key

Defense attorney Byron Nolan said Jewell “realizes the seriousness of the allegations.”

The sheriff said he doesn't know why Jones had a handcuff key.

"At the end of the day, folks are handcuffed to and from a facility. If someone has a handcuff key, that's a bad day for us," Murphy told the Livingston Daily Press & Argus.

Jones has been in and out of court since April when he was charged with drunken driving, resisting police and other offenses. That case is pending.

Separately, Jones was removed from his House committee assignments Thursday. House Speaker Jason Wentworth, a Republican, said the latest allegations were a “new low.”