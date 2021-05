Sheriff: Rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at his home

Cassidy killed himself as sheriff's deputies rushed into the transit rail yard in the heart of Silicon Valley, where he shot and killed nine men ranging in age from 29 to 63.

What set off Cassidy was still being investigated, Aponte said.

While witnesses and Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith have said Cassidy appeared to target certain people, the sheriff’s office said Friday that “it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could."

Taptejdeep Singh, the 36-year-old father of a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter, was on an early shift as a light rail operator when the shooting began. He called another transit employee to warn him, saying he needed to get out or hide.

“From what I’ve heard, he spent the last moments of his life making sure that others — in the building and elsewhere — would be able to stay safe,” co-worker Sukhvir Singh, who is not related to Taptejdeep Singh, said in a statement.

Singh’s brother-in-law, P.J. Bath, said he was told Singh was killed after encountering the gunman in a stairwell.

“He just happened to be in the way, I guess,” Bath said.

Kirk Bertolet, 64, was just starting his shift when shots rang out, then he heard the screams. He and his co-workers threw a table in front of their door, and Bertolet called the control center.

Then there was silence.

Cautiously, Bertolet left the barricaded office, hoping he could offer first aid. He couldn't. He saw some of his co-workers take their last breaths.

Bertolet, a signal maintenance worker who worked in a separate unit from Cassidy, said he is convinced Cassidy targeted his victims, because he didn't hurt some people he encountered.

“He was pissed off at certain people. He was angry, and he took his vengeance out on very specific people. He shot people. He let others live,” he said.

Glenn Hendricks, chairman of the transit authority’s board of directors, said he had no information about any tensions between Cassidy and the co-workers he shot.

Video footage showed Cassidy calmly walking from one building to another with a duffel bag filled with guns and ammunition to complete the slaughter, authorities said.

Cassidy’s ex-wife said he had talked about killing people at work more than a decade ago. Cecilia Nelms told The Associated Press that he used to come home from work resentful and angry over what he perceived as unfair assignments.

He also spoke of hating his workplace when customs officers detained him after a 2016 trip to the Philippines, a Biden administration official told the AP.

A Department of Homeland Security memo said Cassidy also had notes on how he hated the Valley Transportation Authority, according to the official. The official saw the memo and detailed its contents to the AP but was not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the memo.

It doesn’t say why he was stopped by customs officers. It said he had books about “terrorism and fear and manifestos” but when he was asked whether he had issues with people at work, he said no. The memo notes that Cassidy had a “minor criminal history,” citing a 1983 arrest in San Jose and charges of “misdemeanor obstruction/resisting a peace officer.”

San Jose police said in a statement through Mayor Sam Liccardo's office that they sought an FBI history on Cassidy and found no record of federal arrests or convictions.

“Whatever this detention at the border was, it did not result in an arrest that showed up on his FBI criminal history, and it was not reported to SJPD,” the statement said.

Neighbors, acquaintances and an ex-girlfriend described him as a loner, unfriendly and prone at times to fits of anger.

Cassidy was hired in 2001, according to the transit authority. Bertolet said Cassidy worked regularly with the victims but he always seemed to be an outsider and perhaps couldn't take the rough humor of colleagues.

“He was never in the group. He was never accepted by anybody there. He was always that guy that was never partaking in anything that the people were doing," Bertolet said.

___

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.

___

This version has been corrected to say Bagga Singh is a cousin, and not brother, to Taptejdeep Singh.

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Cassidy, 57, the suspect in the Wednesday, May 26, 2021, shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy killed nine people at the rail yard where he worked. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows guns and ammunition magazines found at the residence of Samuel Cassidy, the suspect in the Wednesday May 26, 2021 shooting at a San Jose rail station. Cassidy the shooter who killed 9 at California rail yard had 12 guns, 22,000 rounds of ammunition at house he set on fire. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

FBI agents approach a home, rear, being investigated in connection to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. A Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said a shooting at the rail yard left at least eight people, including the gunman, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

This combo of images provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Top row, from left, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, Adrian Balleza, Alex Fritch, Jesus Hernandez III. Bottom row, from left, Lars Lane, Paul Megia, Timothy Romo, Michael Rudometkin and Taptejdeep Singh. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Kirk Bertolet, a train signal maintenance worker at Valley Transportation Authority, talks about Wednesday's shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday May 27, 2021. Bertolet was at work Wednesday morning when a gunman fatally shot nine of his co-workers before killing himself. Bertolet said he was next door to the room where several of his colleagues were gunned down. After the gunman left, he tried to help his colleagues, but it was too late. (AP Photo/Terry Chea) Credit: Terry Chea Credit: Terry Chea

Guadalupe Morales holds a sign at a vigil at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in remembrance of the multiple people killed when a gunman opened fire at a rail yard the day before. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

People gather at a memorial outside City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021. A day earlier, a gunman killed multiple people at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Stephanie Jayne, right, hugs a friend at a vigil at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of the multiple people killed when a gunman opened fire at a rail yard the day before. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Authorities continue their investigation at Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, a day after a gunman killed multiple people at the rail yard. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Family members of shooting victim Timothy Romo embrace during a vigil at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of the multiple people killed when a gunman opened fire at a rail yard the day before. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Diana Carreras places flowers at a vigil at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of the multiple people killed when a gunman opened fire at a rail yard the day before. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks at a vigil at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of the multiple people killed when a gunman opened fire at a rail yard the day before. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury

Raul Casas tapes a sign to a memorial outside City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021. A day earlier, a gunman killed multiple people at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) Credit: Nic Coury Credit: Nic Coury