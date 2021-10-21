Sheriff says family on California hike died of extreme heat

Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said Thursday that John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were walking in extreme heat before they died. Briese says their water container was empty.

They were walking in a remote area close to the Merced River in the Sierra National Forest, where they were found dead Aug. 17 after a family friend reported them missing.