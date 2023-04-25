Sheriff: Uber Eats driver slain, dismembered making delivery

Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on Solis' behalf. A jail mugshot shows Solis' face is covered with tattoos, and Nocco said he was affiliated in Indiana with the violent MS-13 gang.

In Florida, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound Solis worked security at a strip club, according to the affidavit.

Evidence collected in the case includes blood found in various places around the house and a key fob belonging to the victim that was found on Solis' dresser, on top of his wallet. The affidavit also says the victim's car was found abandoned a short distance away, and inside were a trash bag containing blood-soaked rags and towels, a Door Dash bag like one the victim carried and an employment time card with Solis' name on it.

Investigators also obtained surveillance video from the house showing the victim making the food delivery and, later, two Hispanic men carrying heavy trash bags outside. The other man, who worked as a driver for Solis, has not been charged.

The victim had been reported missing by his wife after he never came home from his Uber Eats deliveries. Uber told investigators the victim's last reported location was at the Solis home.

Pasco County is just north of Tampa, Florida, on the Gulf coast.