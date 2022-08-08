Sheriff's deputy and woman killed in Colorado home shooting

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, was wounded Sunday after he arrived at the home in the community of Security-Widefield near Colorado Springs to investigate a report of a shooting along with two other law enforcement officers, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. John Paz, 33, fired at the officers, hitting Peery, and another sheriff's deputy returned fire, police said.

Officers found the body of the woman in the home's front yard, police said. Paz died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.