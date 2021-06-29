She's up! Bat girl 60 years in making reaches Yankee Stadium

Wearing a full Yankees uniform, Goldman threw out a ceremonial first pitch to New York player Tyler Wade, then stood alongside manager Aaron Boone for the national anthem.

“I think it’s really cool,” Boone said after meeting her. “I think you’re going to see her probably take balls out at some point to home plate. ... Hopefully it’s an experience of a lifetime for her and a long one in coming.”

New York extended the invitation as part of the Yankees' annual HOPE week, which stands for Helping Others Persevere & Excel.

After the third inning, the Yankees played a video that included the letters and a Zoom session in which Cashman, assistant general manager Jean Afterman and pitcher Gerrit Cole were among those informing her of the offer.

She then was introduced to the crowd, walked up the Yankees dugout steps onto the field and waved her cap as fans applauded.

