Shiffrin 2nd in super-G won by Miradoli, leads in World Cup

Five of the first 10 top-ranked starters failed to complete the course on a bright, cold day and Miradoli, in the No. 8 bib, found a near-perfect fast line.

Lara Gut-Behrami, the new Olympic champion in super-G, was third, trailing 0.88 back of Miradoli who got her first career podium finish.

The result was unofficial while lower-ranked skiers were yet to start though Federica Brignone was sure to win the season-long super-G title.

Brignone, the 2020 overall champion, was more than two seconds back in ninth but earned enough points to extend her lead to more than 100 points in the discipline standings over Elena Curtoni, her Italian teammate. Curtoni skied out as one of the early starters.

The final super-G of the season is on March 17 at Courchevel, France, during the World Cup finals meeting.

Miradoli, who turns 28 next week, had a best result of fifth in more than 120 previous World Cup starts, and not since more than three years ago.

Caption Switzerland's Roger Federer walks in the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Caption United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption France's Romane Miradoli reacts as she crosses the finish line of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Caption Slovakia's Petra Vlhova speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami sits on the snow after crossing the finish line of an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Credit: Giovanni Auletta

Caption France's Romane Miradoli speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Caption Switzerland's Lara Gut Behrami speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati