Shiffrin 2nd in World Cup giant slalom; Vlhová skis out

It was Vlhová’s first failure to finish a World Cup race this season and her first in giant slalom after 11 straight points-scoring races since December 2020.

The two-race weekend at Lenzerheide is shaping up as potentially key in the Shiffrin-Vlhová duel for the overall title.

They were tied in the standings after 29 events until Shiffrin made her move finishing second in a super-G Saturday when defending champion Vlhová was 18th.

Shiffrin would earn another 80 World Cup points for a runner-up finish. That would build her lead to 147 with six races left seeking her fourth overall title.

Hector is having a career year with three World Cup wins and the Olympic title in giant slalom. The 29-year-old Swede previously had one victory in 2014.

Sweden's Sara Hector speeds down the course during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

Italy's Marta Bassino stands on the slope after failing to complete the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)