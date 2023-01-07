Shiffrin 5th in 1st run as she chases Vonn's wins record

Grenier’s best finishes in her 89 previous World Cup races were fourth in this race last year and fourth in a super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, in 2019.

If Shiffrin does surge into the lead in the second run she could move past Vonn in another giant slalom on the same course scheduled for Sunday.

Already with seven wins this season, Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries ended her pursuit of Stenmark's record.

While there were hardly any American fans lining the Podkoren 3 course near the Italian border, there were plenty of spectators waving Slovenian and Slovakian flags.

The upper section was foggy but visibility improved the rest of the way down and snow conditions were decent.

Nina O'Brien, another U.S. racer, fell midway down but did not appear to be seriously injured.

