Shiffrin fastest in training ahead of Olympic combined race

“I mean, of course everyone thought Mikaela will have a medal until now but that shouldn’t be a bad thing,” said Holdener, who won bronze in the slalom last week to add to her silver in that event from Pyeongchang.

“It shows that skiing is a really difficult sport. You have to perform each day, you don’t know how the course is, how the slope is, so it’s really difficult. I guess that’s the reason.”

Holdener also won bronze in the Alpine combined in Pyeongchang, behind Shiffrin and Swiss teammate Michelle Gisin.

Gisin finished one second behind Shiffrin on Wednesday, in fourth. Ester Ledecka was third, 0.94 behind Shiffrin.

Ledecka is attempting to win a second event at a second straight Olympics after successfully defending her gold in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom.

Only 14 skiers took part in the training session on Wednesday, with 12 of those listed on the start list opting out.

Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States makes a jump during the women's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)