Shiffrin gets up after losing control and crashing while landing a jump in a World Cup downhill

Shiffrin was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow.

There was no immediate report from the U.S. Ski Team or race organizers about Shiffrin’s condition.

A helicopter was seen going up the mountain after Shiffrin’s crash but it wasn’t clear if Shiffrin was put onto the helicopter.

Shiffrin’s arms were flailing as she landed in a patch of soft snow on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy.

The American slammed into the net at high speed and rebounded back onto the snow.

Medics tended to Shiffrin immediately and she eventually got up and limped away for more care.

Shiffrin has a record 95 World Cup wins.

Cortina will host women’s skiing for the 2026 Olympics.

Federica Brignone, another top skier, also crashed shortly after the race resumed following a delay because of Shiffrin’s fall. But Brignone got right up and proceeded to ski down.

Then Olympic champion Corinne Suter pulled up midway down her run with an apparent injury. Suter sat and clutched her left knee.

The race was held amid clear and sunny conditions but warm temperatures.

Shiffrin is the fourth former overall World Cup champion to crash in the past two weeks following season-ending injuries to Alexis Pinturault, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Petra Vlhova.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

