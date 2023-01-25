BreakingNews
Winter storm: Up to 6 inches of snow expected
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Shiffrin leads 1st run again; can add to World Cup record

Nation & World
Updated 23 minutes ago
Mikaela Shiffrin holds a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom and could quickly add to her record total of 83 World Cup wins on the same course where she set the women’s mark a day earlier

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin held a big lead in the first run of Wednesday's giant slalom and could quickly add to her record total of 83 World Cup wins on the same course where she set the women's mark a day earlier.

Shiffrin was 0.51 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector and 0.65 ahead of former World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino.

Only two other skiers, Ragnhild Mowinckel and Federica Brignone, were within a second of Shiffrin's time at the Kronplatz resort in San Vigilio.

Shiffrin also led the first run on Tuesday, when she moved ahead of the previous record of 82 wins held by former American teammate Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin had a late night after her record-breaking day.

“But it was a really nice evening,” she said. “It was so nice to see messages from people and so much support and so much excitement about the race. I was definitely looking a lot at all of that and then trying to go to bed and have a good night’s sleep. And I was awake at midnight. I was awake at 3. Then I was awake at 5. I was hungry all night. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a mess.’”

Still, Shiffrin managed to pull herself together in order to bring out her best skiing again.

“It’s a beautiful hill again today. The surface is amazing and it was a nice course setting, a lot of active skiing, dynamic skiing,” she said. “So I felt very good with the first run and I am looking forward to one more run on the hill.”

The upper portion of the steep Erta course was foggy but visibility improved as skiers made their way down.

Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 wins.

If Shiffrin wins Wednesday's race and two slaloms in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, this weekend, she could match Stenmark on Sunday.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

In Other News
1
Survey shows lack of Holocaust awareness in the Netherlands
2
Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car
3
The AP Interview: Pope warns of elitist German synod process
4
BBC film on India's PM Modi, 2002 riots draws government ire
5
Jill Biden's inaugural wear to go on display at Smithsonian
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top