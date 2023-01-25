X
Shiffrin leads 1st run; can add to her World Cup record

Nation & World
10 minutes ago
Mikaela Shiffrin holds a big lead in the first run of a giant slalom and could quickly add to her record total of 83 World Cup wins on the same course where she set the women’s mark a day earlier

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin holds a big lead in the first run of Wednesday's giant slalom and could quickly add to her record total of 83 World Cup wins on the same course where she set the women's mark a day earlier.

Shiffrin is 0.51 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector and 0.65 ahead of former World Cup giant slalom champion Marta Bassino.

Shiffrin also led the first run on Tuesday, when she moved ahead of the previous record of 82 wins held by former American teammate Lindsey Vonn.

Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 wins.

If Shiffrin wins Wednesday's race and two slaloms in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, this weekend, she could match Stenmark on Sunday.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course at the Kronplatz resort in San Vigilio.

The upper portion of the steep Erta course was foggy but visibility improved as skiers made their way down.

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

