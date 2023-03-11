X
Shiffrin leads slalom, closes in on record World Cup win 87

Nation & World
53 minutes ago
ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin took a big lead in the opening run of a women's World Cup slalom Saturday as she positioned herself for a record-setting 87th career win.

Shiffrin led second-place home favorite Anna Swenn Larsson by 0.69 seconds after the first run. Swiss skier Wendy Holdener trailed by 0.94 in third and was the last skier to finish within a second of Shiffrin’s lead.

“It’s nice to race today. After such an incredible day yesterday, I feel like no pressure," Shiffrin said.

Shiffrin can break a tie with Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time overall winners list — between men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin matched Stenmark's mark of 86 wins by winning a giant slalom Friday. ___

