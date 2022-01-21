Shiffrin leads US Olympic ski team nominations; Nyman out

Tommy Ford, who hasn't competed on the World Cup circuit since a crash in a race in January 2021, was able to petition for a spot and was among Friday's nominees for the U.S. Ford was on the team for the 2010 and 2018 Games.

Other Americans who previously made Olympic teams and are back are Breezy Johnson, Tricia Mangan, Jackie Wiles, Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Travis Ganong.

Johnson ranks second in the World Cup downhill standings after finishing as the runner-up to reigning Olympic gold medalist Sofia Goggia of Italy in each of the season's first three races in that event. Johnson fell during a training session in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Friday and was removed from the start list for Saturday’s race.

In January 2021, Cochran-Siegle broke his neck in a crash in Kitzbühel, Austria, wasn’t back on skis until May and didn’t resume full training until August.

The first-timers are Keely Cashman, Katie Hensien, AJ Hurt, Mo Lebel, Paula Moltzan, Nina O’Brien, Bella Wright, River Radamus and Luke Winters.

The Alpine schedule in Beijing starts Feb. 6 with the men’s downhill, followed by the women’s giant slalom on Feb. 7.

