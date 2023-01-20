BreakingNews
Storms knock out power to more than 15,000; 3,000 still in dark
Shiffrin places 4th in downhill; record chase goes on

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory will go on for at least another day

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin’s pursuit of a record-breaking 83rd World Cup victory will go on for at least another day.

Shiffrin was in fourth place, half a second behind leader Sofia Goggia, with other skiers still coming down during a downhill Friday on the course that will be used for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Shiffrin therefore remained tied with former teammate Lindsey Vonn for the women’s record at 82 wins each.

Two more races are scheduled in Cortina over the weekend, with another downhill on Saturday followed by a super-G on Sunday.

Goggia, who won gold and silver in downhill at the last two Olympics, respectively, was 0.13 seconds ahead of two-time world champion Ilka Stuhec. Kira Weidle of Germany was third, 0.36 behind Goggia.

Shiffrin was faster than Goggia through the first three checkpoints but finished 0.50 behind.

Vonn broke the previous wins record, Annemarie Moser-Pröll’s mark of 62 victories, eight years ago in Cortina.

Vonn retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

Shiffrin is also approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark — between men and women — of 86 victories.

Stenmark competed in the 1970s and 80s.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

