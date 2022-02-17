Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

Typed in all capital letters, her second post said, in part: “Let the turkeys get you down. There will always be turkeys. Or get up, again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again.”

She continued: “Just get up. It’s not always easy, but it’s also not the end of the world to fail. Fail twice. Fail 5 times. At the Olympics. (Enter me ...).”

Shiffrin arrived in Beijing as one of the biggest stars of the Winter Olympics.

She won the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Olympics at age 18, then added a gold in the giant slalom and a silver in the combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Shiffrin also owns six world championship golds and three overall World Cup titles and is leading the current standings, too.

“Pressure is a tough thing and expectation’s a tough thing, and that comes with the territory of being one of the greatest in the sport, ever,” U.S. ski team head women’s coach Paul Kristofic said. “She feels that and it weighs on her.”

The best Shiffrin did at the 2022 Games was a ninth-place finish in the super-G and 18th in the downhill.

Her “Did Not Finish” result in the giant slalom was her first in that event in more than four years, a streak of 30 races, and was followed by “DNFs” in the slalom and combined.

While all of the individual ski races are done, Shiffrin does plan to enter a sixth contest Saturday: a team event that was added to the Olympics four years ago and closes the Alpine schedule.

Her second tweet ended with a mention of some of her U.S. teammates, such as Paula Moltzan and River Radamus, and ended with this: “If you are playing the side of hater today, ignore me but definitely look out for them!”

___

AP Sports Writer Andrew Dampf contributed to this report.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States crashes out during the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Caption Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States crashes out during the women's combined slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Credit: Robert F. Bukaty Credit: Robert F. Bukaty