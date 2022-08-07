Shift in war's front seen as grain leaves Ukraine; plant hit

Three other cargo ships that left Friday passed their inspections and received clearance Sunday to pass through Turkey’s Bosporus Strait on the way to their final destinations, the Center said.

However, the vessel that left Ukraine last Monday with great fanfare as the first under the grain exports deal had its scheduled arrival in Lebanon delayed Sunday, according to a Lebanese Cabinet minister and the Ukraine Embassy. The cause of the delay was not immediately clear.

Ukrainian officials were initially skeptical of a grain export deal, citing suspicions that Moscow would try to exploit shipping activity to mass troops offshore or send long-range missiles from the Black Sea, as it has done multiple times during the war.

The agreements call for ships to leave Ukraine under military escort and to undergo inspections to make sure they carry only grain, fertilizer or food and not any other commodities. Inbound cargo vessels are checked to ensure they are not carrying weapons.

In a weekend analysis, Britain's Defense Ministry said the Russian invasion that started Feb. 24 “is about to enter a new phase” in which the fighting would shift to a roughly 350-kilometer (217-mile) front line extending from near the city of Zaporizhzhia to Russian-occupied Kherson.

That area includes the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station which came under fire late Saturday. Each side accused the other of the attack.

Ukraine’s nuclear power plant operator, Energoatom, said Russian shelling damaged three radiation monitors around the storage facility for spent nuclear fuels and that one worker was injured. Russian news agencies, citing the separatist-run administration of the plant, said Ukrainian forces fired those shells.

Russian forces have occupied the power station for months. Russian soldiers there took shelter in bunkers before Saturday’s attack, according to Energoatom.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, recently warned that the way the plant was being run and the fighting going on around it posed grave health and environmental threats.

For the last four months of the war, Russia has concentrated on capturing the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have controlled some territory as self-proclaimed republics for eight years. Russian forces have made gradual headway in the region while launching missile and rocket attacks to curtail the movements of Ukrainian fighters elsewhere.

The Russians “are continuing to accumulate large quantities of military equipment” in a town across the Dnieper River from Russian-held Kherson, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank. Citing local Ukrainian officials, it said the preparations appeared designed to defend logistics routes to the city and establish defensive positions on the river’s left bank.

Kherson came under Russian control early in the war and Ukrainian officials have vowed to retake it. It is just 227 kilometers (141 miles) from Odesa, home to Ukraine’s biggest port, so the conflict escalating there could have repercussions for the international grain deal.

The city of Mykolaiv, a shipbuilding center that Russian forces bombard daily, is even closer to Odesa. The Mykolaiv region’s governor, Vitaliy Kim, said an industrial facility on the regional capital’s outskirts came under fire early Sunday.

Over the past day, five civilians were killed by Russian and separatist firing on cities in the Donetsk region, the part of Donbas still under Ukrainian control, the regional governor, Serhiy Haidai, reported.

He and Ukrainian government officials have repeatedly urged civilians to evacuate.

___

Andrew Wilks contributed reporting from Istanbul.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A resident fills up water bottles at a well in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The city has no running water as artillery and missile strikes have downed power lines and punched through water pipes. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption A resident fills up water bottles at a well in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. The city has no running water as artillery and missile strikes have downed power lines and punched through water pipes. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Natalia Popova, 50, pets a tiger at her animal shelter in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Popova, in cooperation with the animal protection organisation UA Animals, has already saved more than 300 animals from the war, 200 of them were sent abroad, and 100 found a home in most western regions of Ukraine, which are considered to be safer. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption Natalia Popova, 50, pets a tiger at her animal shelter in Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Popova, in cooperation with the animal protection organisation UA Animals, has already saved more than 300 animals from the war, 200 of them were sent abroad, and 100 found a home in most western regions of Ukraine, which are considered to be safer. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption An elderly woman looks out of her apartment window in a damaged building from a May rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman Combined Shape Caption An elderly woman looks out of her apartment window in a damaged building from a May rocket attack in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption The Star Helena bulk carrier, centre, makes its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, the ship under the Marshall Islands' flag is carrying 45 thousand tons of Ukrainian sunflower seeds. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok Combined Shape Caption The Star Helena bulk carrier, centre, makes its way from the port in Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. According to Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure, the ship under the Marshall Islands' flag is carrying 45 thousand tons of Ukrainian sunflower seeds. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok) Credit: Nina Lyashonok Credit: Nina Lyashonok