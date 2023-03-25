Shin, Szeryk, Jutanugarn share lead at Superstition Mountain

Jutanugarn raced up the leaderboard, following an opening 67 with a bogey-free 7-under 65 that included an eagle and five birdies. Szeryk pieced together a round that included an eagle and six birdies, including one on her final hole, while Shin used seven birides to offset two bogeys to get to 12-under 132 at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club in the LPGA's first full-field event of the year.

American Lilia Vu shot a 6 under and was a stroke off the lead, while South Korea's Na Rin An and American Alison Lee were tied for fifth place at 10 under.