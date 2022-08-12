Ship heads to Ukraine to get grain for food-starved Africa

“Millions of households will struggle to cope with these shocks” in Ethiopia, according to a new assessment by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network. “Food assistance needs are at record levels, with up to 15 million people in need of food assistance.”

While one shipment won't have any major effect on the crisis, the World Food Program still heralded it as an “important step" in getting Ukrainian grain out of the country to the worst-affected countries.

While the news provided a rare glimmer of hope, it was offset by the incessant fighting in the eastern Ukrainian region of the Donbas, where much of the fighting has been centered as the war approaches the six-month mark. The town of Kramatorsk was hit by 11 rockets overnight. Seven people were killed and 14 others were wounded in and around the town, which remains cut off from gas, running water and electricity.

“Three quarters of the population of the region have already been evacuated, because incessant shelling by the Russian army doesn’t leave civilians any choice — it’s either to die from wounds, or from hunger and cold in winter,” Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television.

The threat of a nuclear accident also loomed in eastern Ukraine where shelling has hit an area that is home to Europe's largest nuclear plant.

Shelling near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia facility continued overnight. Russian forces fired more than 40 rockets at the city of Marhanets, which is across the Dnieper river from the power plant. Three people were wounded in the most recent shelling, including a 12-year-old boy. The neighboring city of Nikopol was shelled as well, said Valentyn Reznichenko, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The U.N. nuclear chief warned late Thursday that “very alarming” military activity at the nuclear plant could lead to dangerous consequences.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi urged Russia and Ukraine, who blame each other for the attacks at the plant, to immediately allow nuclear experts to assess damage and evaluate safety and security at the sprawling nuclear complex where the situation “has been deteriorating very rapidly.”

He pointed to shelling and several explosions at Zaporizhzhia last Friday that forced the shutdown of the electrical power transformer and two backup transformers, forcing the shutdown of one nuclear reactor.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption Storks walk in front of harvesters in a wheat field in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Before the war, Ukraine was seen as the world's bread basket, exporting 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce a month through its ports. Millions of tons of grain have been stuck due to Russian blockages since February. Under a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN last month, Russia agreed not to target ships in transit, and grain ships started to leave Ukraine as hopes grow for export stability. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A harvester collects wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. A ship approached Ukraine on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, to pick up wheat for hungry people in Ethiopia, in the first food delivery to Africa under a U.N.-brokered plan to unblock grain trapped by Russia's war and bring relief to some of the millions worldwide on the brink of starvation. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption A worker cleans debris from a rocket strike on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. There were no injuries reported in the strike. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption An elderly worker arrives with a broom at a crater caused by a rocket strike on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. There were no injuries reported in the strike. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Nadiia Vasylivna, 70, walks by the blown out windows of her home from a rocket strike next door in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman

Combined Shape Caption Workers clear debris next to a crater caused by a rocket strike on a house in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. There were no injuries reported in the strike. (AP Photo/David Goldman) Credit: David Goldman Credit: David Goldman