Ship owner says arrested captain of cargo vessel involved in North Sea collision is Russian

The captain of a cargo ship that collided with a U.S. tanker is a Russian national who remains in U.K. police custody
Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)
Nation & World
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — The captain of a cargo ship that collided with a U.S. tanker is a Russian national who remains in U.K. police custody, the vessel's owner said Wednesday.

The 59-year-old man, who hasn't been named by authorities, was arrested by police in northeast England Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence over the collision. He hasn't been charged.

Shipping company Ernst Russ, which owns the Portugal-flagged cargo vessel Solong, said that the ship’s 14 crew were a mix of Russian and Filipino nationals.

U.K. authorities say they don’t suspect foul play in the crash.

The cargo ship collided Monday with MV Stena Immaculate, a tanker transporting jet fuel for the U.S. military in the North Sea off eastern England on Monday, setting both vessels ablaze. One sailor from the Solong is missing and presumed dead. The other 36 crew members from the two vessels were brought safely ashore, with no major injuries.

The 183-meter (596-foot) Stena Immaculate was operating as part of the U.S. government’s Tanker Security Program, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

The collision sent jet fuel pouring into the sea and sparked fears of significant environmental damage. Environmentalists said that oil and chemicals posed a risk to sea life, including whales and dolphins and to birds, including puffins, gannets and guillemots that live on coastal cliffs.

The damaged MV Stena Immaculate tanker at anchor off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
2 senior judges, appointed by Republicans, speak out about threats...
2
Pakistani security forces battle to free about 300 hostages aboard a...
3
The EU retaliates against Trump's trade moves and slaps tariffs on...
4
Center-right party wins most votes in Greenland's parliamentary...
5
Musk's Starlink could help remote parts of India get online under deals...