Shipping company Maersk sees record quarter as demand surges

The Copenhagen, Denmark-based company said its revenue for the first three months of the year came in at $19.3 billion, up from $12.4 billion for the same period last year. Profits before taxes came in at $7.3 billion, up from $3.1 billion a year ago.

Maersk reported that the financial impact of Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to $718 million in the first quarter. The company, which announced that it was withdrawing from Russia, said it completed its last cargo operation in a Russian port Monday.