Shipping industry group aims for net-zero emissions by 2050

Environmental activists gave Tuesday's announcement a cautious welcome but noted that the proposal only covers carbon dioxide, not other greenhouse gas emissions.

Like the airline industry, which this week declared a target of net-zero carbon emissions in 30 years, shipping companies are counting heavily on the idea that any carbon emissions remaining by 2050 could be "offset" with natural or artificial means of removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

“Real progress will come when they support the ambitious carbon price that island nations have already proposed and ensure shipping emissions immediately start on a downward trajectory,” Aoife O’Leary, director of global transportation at the Environmental Defense Fund, said.

“To meet the pace of climate action that science demands, we must hold the shipping industry accountable to real, near-term progress toward decarbonization,” she said.

___

Follow all of AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change