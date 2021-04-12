Shirley Williams, liberal British politician, dies at 90

Despite her party’s ups and downs, Williams was always popular. Her tousled hair, easy smile and knack of listening with compassion gave her a human quality all too rare in politics.

“I think I know why people like me … because I listen to them and I look as crummy as they do,” she once said.

In later years, Williams served as a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords as Baroness Williams of Crosby, retiring in 2016.

She was married twice: first to British philosopher Bernard Williams, and after their divorce to American political scientist Richard Neustadt. Both men died in 2003.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said Williams was “an inspiration to millions, a Liberal lion and a true trailblazer.”

Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair said “Shirley Williams was one of the greatest social democrats of the last century, an immense figure of progressive politics through the decades, consistent in her commitment to equality, to social justice, to liberal social democratic values and to internationalism.”