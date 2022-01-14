Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote came several weeks after a seven-day bench trial in December. The Federal Trade Commission and seven states brought the case in 2020 against the man dubbed in the media as “Pharma Bro."

Shkreli was CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals — later Vyera — when it jacked up the price of Daraprim. It treats a rare parasitic disease that strikes pregnant women, cancer patients and AIDS patients.