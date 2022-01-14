Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry

FILE - Martin Shkreli leaves after appearance on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee, Feb. 4, 2016. A federal judge on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, ordered Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits he and his company reaped from inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and barred him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
caption arrowCaption
FILE - Martin Shkreli leaves after appearance on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee, Feb. 4, 2016. A federal judge on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, ordered Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits he and his company reaped from inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and barred him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Credit: Susan Walsh

Credit: Susan Walsh

Nation & World
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
A federal judge has ordered Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits he and his company reaped from inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and barred him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday ordered Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits he and his company reaped from inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and barred him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote came several weeks after a seven-day bench trial in December. The Federal Trade Commission and seven states brought the case in 2020 against the man dubbed in the media as “Pharma Bro."

Shkreli was CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals — later Vyera — when it jacked up the price of Daraprim. It treats a rare parasitic disease that strikes pregnant women, cancer patients and AIDS patients.

He defended the decision as capitalism at work and said insurance and other programs ensure that people who need Daraprim would ultimately get it.

But the move sparked outrage from medical centers to the 2016 presidential campaign trail, where Hillary Clinton termed it price-gouging and future President Donald Trump called Shkreli “a spoiled brat.”

In Other News
1
Stocks fall on Wall Street, head for another weekly loss
2
Transgender athlete ban, backed by Noem, clears committee
3
Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home
4
Garbage and recyclables pile up as omicron takes its toll
5
Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top