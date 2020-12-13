Shock win for No. 41 starter Cater in World Cup downhill

Urs Kryenbühl was third, 0.27 back. The little-known Swiss seemed set for his debut win after being fastest of the top 20-ranked racers. He had a single top-10 result in his 41 career World Cup races, though that was as runner-up last year in Bormio, Italy.

Both Striedinger and Kryenbühl must have earlier thought victory was theirs, and both had taken part in a brief victory ceremony that World Cup organizers always stage after the top-30 downhill racers complete their run.

Those now outdated photographs included the defending World Cup overall champion, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who was pushed down to fourth by Cater’s surprise success.

Asked what placing he expected on crossing the finish line, Cater said: “I was hoping not 36 or 37. It’s difficult to understand sometimes.”

Cater's previous best World Cup results were a pair of sixth places, including in the Alpine combined event last January at Wengen, Switzerland.

Beat Feuz and Dominik Paris, the most prolific downhill racers in recent years, placed sixth and 10th, respectively.

Defending World Cup downhill champion Feuz clocked the fastest speed-check at 116 kph (72mph) after losing time going wide at a turn in the mid-section.

American racer Ryan Cochran-Siegle was fastest of all on the bottom half of the course, yet trailing 0.81 behind the winning time was good for only 13th place.

Though Cater enjoyed excellent snow conditions and visibility starting his run just after midday, the sun had lit up the 3-kilometer (1.9 mile) Oreiller-Killy course from the beginning a little after 10.30 a.m. (0930 GMT).

The downhill was moved back one day from its scheduled slot to seek better weather. A super-G run Saturday amid light snowfalls and fog was won by another first-time winner, 32-year-old Mauro Caviezel of Switzerland.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Slovenia's Martin Cater speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Austria's Otmar Striedinger celebrates as he gets to the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Austria's Otmar Striedinger speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

From left, Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl, Austria's Otmar Striedinger and Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde pose after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Austria's Otmar Striedinger speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl gets to the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Credit: Gabriele Facciotti Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Slovenia's Martin Cater celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Val d'Isere, France, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati) Credit: Alessandro Trovati Credit: Alessandro Trovati