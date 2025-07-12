Shohei Ohtani crushes 32nd home run into San Francisco's McCovey Cove

Ohtani connected with one out in the third inning for a two-run drive after Hyeseong Kim's leadoff single marked the first hit of the night for Los Angeles against Giants starter Logan Webb.

Set to make his fifth start on the mound pitching Saturday, Ohtani crushed a 91.1 mph cutter on Webb's first offering of the at-bat and the ball traveled 410 feet. A kayaker immediately jumped into the water to retrieve the special souvenir ball.

The blast put the Dodgers up 2-1.

