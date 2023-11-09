BreakingNews
Dorothy Lane Market breaks ground on Mason location

Shohei Ohtani is donating 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese schoolchildren

Two-way star and coveted free agent Shohei Ohtani is donating about 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese elementary schools

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
49 minutes ago
X

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way star and coveted free agent Shohei Ohtani is donating about 60,000 baseball gloves to Japanese elementary schools.

Ohtani, a free agent who has spent the past six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, announced Wednesday on Instagram that he's donating the youth gloves to schools throughout Japan.

"I'm happy to announce that I will be donating approximately 60,000 youth gloves to every elementary school in Japan," Ohtani said. "That comes out to around 20,000 elementary schools. I'm hoping the kids can spend their days happily with a lot of energy through baseball."

The gloves Ohtani is donating are from New Balance, one of his corporate partners.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is coming off a season in which he batted .304 with 44 homers and also went 10-5 on the mound with a 3.14 ERA. He had Tommy John surgery in September for the second time in six years.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

In Other News
1
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek...
2
Powell reinforces Fed's cautious approach toward further interest rate...
3
Russia says it test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile from a...
4
Pastor's suicide brings grief, warnings of the dangers of outing amid...
5
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top