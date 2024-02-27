BreakingNews
Man takes plea deal in connection to Dayton police Detective DelRio’s death

Shohei Ohtani set for Dodgers debut Tuesday in spring game vs White Sox

Shohei Ohtani is likely to get two or three plate appearances Tuesday when he makes his exhibition debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox
Nation & World
36 minutes ago
X

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is likely to get two or three plate appearances Tuesday when he makes his exhibition debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Chicago White Sox.

It'll be the two-way star's first game action since signing a record $700 million, 10-year contract during the offseason — and since right elbow surgery in September that will keep the two-time MVP from pitching this year. He'll be the designated hitter, a role he's expected to fill all season.

Ohtani has looked sharp in practice this spring and took live batting practice on Sunday. Manager Dave Roberts has said Ohtani will dictate how many at-bats he gets Tuesday, but he expected him to come up two or three times.

The 29-year-old Ohtani is further along in his recovery than Los Angeles anticipated, and the team hopes he will be available when the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20 and 21 to start the regular season.

“Most importantly is his health,” Roberts told reporters this week. "So if it lines up, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll still move on from there.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street holds relatively steady near record...
2
Biden signals there could be a truce in Gaza soon but Israel and Hamas...
3
Barrage of gunfire as officers stop shooter at Joel Osteen's...
4
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lands in Saudi Arabia to push for peace...
5
Why does the US government think a Kroger-Albertsons merger would be...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top