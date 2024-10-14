Shohei Ohtani stolen base streak ends at 36, caught for first time since July 22

San Francisco's Patrick Bailey had been the last catcher to throw out Ohtani, on July 22, also at second base.

Ohtani's RBI single off Kodai Senga had given the Dodgers a 3-0 lead and chased the New York Mets starter. Ohtani added a single in the fourth against David Peterson as a run came home on right fielder Starling Marte's fielding error, then scored on Freddie Freeman's single for a 6-0 margin.

Ohtani became the first 50-50 player, hitting .310, leading the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, and stealing 59 bases in 63 attempts.

The two-way star did not pitch this year following elbow surgery.

