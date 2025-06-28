Shohei Ohtani throws fastest pitch of career at 101.7 mph in 3rd mound start for Dodgers

The three-time MVP did not pitch last season, his first with the Dodgers, while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 86 mound starts over five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, going 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA.

On Saturday, Ohtani threw first-pitch strikes to all seven batters he faced and finished with 27 pitches, 20 for strikes.

He allowed a one-out single to Bobby Witt Jr. in the first and walked Maikel Garcia before throwing the 101.7 mph fastball on an 0-2 count to Vinnie Pasquantino, who grounded into a double play.

Ohtani retired the side in order in the second, fanning rookie Jac Caglianone on an 89 mph slider.

The 30-year-old has 29 homers this season as Los Angeles' primary designated hitter.

