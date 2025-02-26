Shohei Ohtani to make spring training debut against Angels on Friday night, Roberts says

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will make his first spring training appearance of the year on Friday night against his old team, the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani, 30, will be the designated hitter. Roberts has not given a timetable for Ohtani’s return to the pitching mound other than to say he hopes it would be “sooner than later.” Roberts has ruled Ohtani out for the opening series in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19.