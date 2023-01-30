Shooters in central California killings of 6 still at large

Authorities have said they were searching for two suspects in the Goshen killings. On Monday they increased a reward offer to more than $20,000 for information leading to their arrests. The previous amount had been $15,000.

Boudreaux said the 16-year-old mom who was killed in Goshen was fleeing the violence in the pre-dawn hours when the killers caught up to her outside the home and shot the young mother and her son. The other four victims ranged from 19 to 72 years old, including a grandmother who was shot as she slept.

The victims have been identified as: Rosa Parraz, 72; Eladio Parraz, Jr., 52; Jennifer Analla, 49; Marcos Parraz, 19; Alissa Parraz, 16; and Nycholas Parraz, 10 months.

The sheriff on Monday said the teen mother had just been awarded full custody of her son after he spent months in the foster care system. The two were reunited on Jan. 13 -- three days before they were both killed.