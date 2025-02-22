Shooting after pursuit at Air Force Base in New Mexico kills an airman and wounds another

An update in the afternoon said the shooting occurred following “an off-base pursuit.” There was no threat to the public, it said.

The Air Force released few other details and did not immediately say whether anyone was in custody. A spokesperson declined to say whether the shooter or shooters also were airmen.

The names of the airmen who were shot were not immediately released.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations was leading the probe.

FBI investigators were also at the scene being helped by Albuquerque police, said Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesperson. Police were not searching for any suspects, he added.

Credit: AP Credit: AP