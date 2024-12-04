Breaking: JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump

Two students wounded and gunman dead after shooting at Northern California school

Sheriff’s officials say two students have been wounded in a shooting at a small religious school in Northern California and the gunman is dead
Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

PALERMO, Calif. (AP) — Two students were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a small religious school in Northern California and the shooter died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff's officials said.

The wounded students were taken to hospitals in unknown condition after the shooting at the small religious school and the shooter's motive was unknown, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Megan McMann said.

The Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists is a private, K-8 school in Palermo — home to about 5,500 people and about 65 miles (104 km) north of Sacramento.

A representative from the Butte County Fire Department did not immediately have any information about the shooting.

Students were being taken to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their families, the sheriff's office said.

In Other News
1
Memphis says it won't agree to federal oversight of police department...
2
Underground voids from abandoned mines pose danger to people and...
3
Liverpool's lead cut in Premier League and Man City ends slump. Chelsea...
4
Falcons QB Cousins is looking to avoid interceptions, have bounce-back...
5
Police say searchers don’t expect to find woman in Pennsylvania...