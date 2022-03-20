Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24

Arkansas State Police said in a news release Sunday that one person was in custody and authorities were searching for others who may have fired into the crowd Saturday evening. Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn’t immediately available.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, a city of about 4,000 located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.